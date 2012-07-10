Tuesday, 10 July 2012

Kilburn History Festival 2012 - Final Times

Wednesday 11th July
St Mary’s Parish Church, Abbey Road, Kilburn, 7.30pm
The Gaumont State cinema and theatre

Sunday 15th July
HISTORY WALKS ALONG THE KILBURN HIGH ROAD
11am meet at Kilburn Park tube (Bakerloo)
2pm meet at Kilburn tube (Jubilee)

Wednesday 18th July
St Mary’s Parish Church, Abbey Road, Kilburn, 7.30pm
Kilburn Priory - where was it and what do we know

Sunday 22nd July
HISTORY WALKS ALONG THE KILBURN HIGH ROAD
11am meet at Kilburn Park tube (Bakerloo)
2pm meet at Kilburn tube (Jubilee)

Wednesday 25th July
St Mary’s Parish Church, Abbey Road, Kilburn, 7.30pm
Lived here and Loved it (Famous of Kilburn)

Wednesday 1st August
St Mary’s Parish Church, Abbey Road, Kilburn, 7.30pm
Kilburn’s 2000 year history

All events are free of charge on entry - but if you enjoy it please do give a donation - all money received goes towards the Historic Kilburn Plaque Scheme.
