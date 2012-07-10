Wednesday 11th July
St Mary’s Parish Church, Abbey Road, Kilburn, 7.30pm
The Gaumont State cinema and theatre
Sunday 15th July
HISTORY WALKS ALONG THE KILBURN HIGH ROAD
11am meet at Kilburn Park tube (Bakerloo)
2pm meet at Kilburn tube (Jubilee)
Wednesday 18th July
St Mary’s Parish Church, Abbey Road, Kilburn, 7.30pm
Kilburn Priory - where was it and what do we know
Sunday 22nd July
HISTORY WALKS ALONG THE KILBURN HIGH ROAD
11am meet at Kilburn Park tube (Bakerloo)
2pm meet at Kilburn tube (Jubilee)
Wednesday 25th July
St Mary’s Parish Church, Abbey Road, Kilburn, 7.30pm
Lived here and Loved it (Famous of Kilburn)
Wednesday 1st August
St Mary’s Parish Church, Abbey Road, Kilburn, 7.30pm
Kilburn’s 2000 year history
All events are free of charge on entry - but if you enjoy it please do give a donation - all money received goes towards the Historic Kilburn Plaque Scheme.
Tuesday, 10 July 2012
Kilburn History Festival 2012 - Final Times
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment