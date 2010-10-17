I hesitated before I wrote my review of Enlightenment.
It's consumable, not over intellectual but actually pretty provocative and thoughful - combining shocking with watchable.
The staging is very sharp and clever - minimal, clean, simple and yet feel innovative and modern.
Crucially the play is set in a landscape that feels believable and I found myself reflecting on people I knew who could be in similar situations, as parents, as travellers, as troubled young people drifting in a wider world.
Should you go and see it: the answer has to be yes, as Edward Hall's first outing it works, but also the acting from Tom Weston-Jones and Julie Graham is incredibly compelling. Emotional. Intimate. The way in which you are drawn into the story is very compelling and the cold clarity of the set provides a great back-drop.
For my own part I found the extent to which the end was unknown pretty strong - the imagery was very clever (a simple bed sheet for goodness sakes), but it took a series of difficult family realities and brought them home... I suspect some real recognitions are laced throughout for most individuals, couples and families who go and see it.
Sunday, 17 October 2010
Enlightenment: Hampstead Theatre
