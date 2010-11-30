It's nought special but sign of a time long gone.
This one is from Hampstead High Street and is the entrance to a shop long changed - but I've noticed these down West End Lane, Finchley Road, Kilburn Lane and along the Kilburn High Road .
This one refers to Stamp the Chemist - frequent advertiser in old newspapers - but now gone...
I wondered when these ceased to be installed and when fashion for the mosaic style kicked in...
Any views, leads or tips out there?
The pride of the local trader
