The idea os a fire on this scale here in Kilburn is pretty hard to imagine - but that's exactly what happened on January 13th 1910.
This Postcard made and published by the Watford Engraving Company captures the scale of the fire of Evans's Department store.
What is more fascinating is the back has a lovely edwardian handwriting and it reads:
"This is the photo of B.B.Evans fire, it was like this half an hour after it started. Caught the shop on the corner opposite and cracked all the plate glass down the row. This is the same shop we bought out needlework.
Glad Willie's eyes are better. I expect he caught a cold eating outside buses."
Posted in Cricklewood in the 12.15am Post on January 19th 2010 - just six days after the fire!
Tuesday, 18 January 2011
101 years ago just gone...
