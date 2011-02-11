It's relatively easy to track down early postcards and images of high streets or in this instance, High Roads, - more on this to follow.
But I have often wondered who the shop keepers were, the customers and the products.
So this little gem gives us one small insight - dated on the back 1897 it looks like an engagement or aniversary picture... but crucially for this blog is taken on the Kilburn High Road.
It's a studio piece on a card mount, nothing on the back - the sort of thing you would go in have the picture taken and call back a hour or so later and collect it for a shilling or so... It's nice to note the wooden fence prop - relatively common at this period to give it a setting.
The shop of photographer, Edward J Davison, was at 310 High Road, Kilburn.
Now it's Furnishing First - just before Brondesbury Station - opposite the Luminaire (as was) - but a small insight into ye olde Kilburn...
So what did the Kilburn High Road look like from the inside...
