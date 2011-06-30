Just to confirm that all is now on track for the history talks that will take place on Wednesday 6th, Thursday 7th and Saturday 9th July in St Mary's Church
THEY WILL BE AT 7pm for 7.30pm AT ST. MARY'S CHURCH, ABBEY ROAD, KILBURN
There is no charge but there will be a collection with all donations going towards the Historic Kilburn Plaque Scheme...
There is a facebook group you can join: Kilburn History Festival 2011
Thursday, 30 June 2011
KIlburn History Festival - times and dates
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment