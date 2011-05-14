Kilburn History Festival 2011

More and more Kilburn residents have been making enquiries about the local history of the area – often triggered by the knowledge that the Kilburn High Road is the route of the ancient Roman Road, Watling Street.
The history festival comprises a series of 3 history talks, a guided history tour of the Kilburn High Road (repeated 3 times) and a series of local interesting old buildings that will be open for guided tours.
Programme of events July 2011
The talks on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday are all being held in St Mary’s Church, Abbey Road, NW6
- Wednesday 6th July
Ancient and Medieval Kilburn by Ed Fordham
- Thursday 7th July
The Development of Kilburn by Michael Alpert and Dick Weindling
- Saturday 9th July
Lived here and Loved it. (famous people of Kilburn) by Dick Weindling
Sunday 10th July
History tours of Britain’s oldest road – Kilburn High Road
- 11am meet Kilburn Park Tube Station (Bakerloo Line) to Kilburn (Jubilee)
- 1.30pm meet Kilburn (Jubilee) to Kilburn Park Station (Bakerloo Line)
- 3.30pm meet Kilburn Park Tube Station (Bakerloo Line) to Kilburn (Jubilee)
As most people know Kilburn is divided between Camden and Brent local authorities and in part in Westminster Council as well. This has had the effect of splitting the historical records – whilst Willesden and Hampstead, for example, have been well documented and researched Kilburn has been neglected.
This festival, working in conjunction with the Historic Kilburn Plaque Scheme, seeks to raise the profile of the ancient, diverse, and rich historical tapestry that exists in the local area.
Working with Camden Local Studies & Archives Centre and Brent Archives and Museum
9 comments:
Kilburn Park is on the Bakerloo line Ed. It might originally have been part of the pre-war Metropolitan railway but most readers will not know that.
JOHN BRYANT
Ed. Kilburn Park is on the Bakerloo line. It might have been part of the pre-war Metropolitan railway but most readers will not know that. Unless yo actually meant Kilburn HIgh Road station on the Overground line?
JOHN BRYANT
Thanks John - you're correct I meant Bakerloo - amended
Ta
A description of AA Milne's London house can be found in Christopher Milne's "Enchanted Places"
The description is in Milne's autobiography "It's Too Late Now" (1939)
The Milnes were living in Chelsea when Christopher Robin was born.
Is there a time for the talks at St Mary's?
the old spelling of kilburn is Killian - a simple google will turn up the relevant documents
It would be useful to know at what time the talks are to be held
It would be useful to know at what the time the talks are to be held....that doesn't seem to appear anywhere....
