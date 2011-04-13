Calling all drinkers of Kilburn out there

Queen’s Arms, 1 Kilburn High Road, NW6 5SE
The Westbury, 34 Kilburn High Road, London, NW6 5UA
The Old Bell, 38 Kilburn High Road, London, NW6 5UA
Betsy Smith, 77 Kilburn High Road, London, NW6 6HY
The Cock, 125 Kilburn High Road, London, NW6 6JH
The Golden Egg, 155 Kilburn High Road, London, NW6 7HU
The Coopers Arms, 164 Kilburn High Road, London, NW6 4JD
The Kingdom, 229 Kilburn High Road, London, NW6 7JG
The Colin Campbell, 266 Kilburn High Road, London, NW6 2BY
The Good Ship, 289 Kilburn High Road, London NW6 7JR
The Black Lion, 274 Kilburn High Road, London, NW6 2BY
The Kings Head, 307-311 Kilburn High Road, London, NW6 7JR
North London Tavern, 375, Kilburn High Rd, London, NW6 7QB
Brondes Age, 328, Kilburn High Rd, London, NW6 2QN
Powers Bar, 332, Kilburn High Rd, London, NW6 2QN
The Priory Tavern, Belsize Road, London, NW6 4BT
The Prince of Wales, 11a Cambridge Gardens, London, NW6 5AE
The Prince of Wales, 101 Willesden Lane, London, NW6 7SD
2 comments:
You left out the Sir Robert Peel, 8 Peel Precinct, Kilburn, NW6 5RE
I'm sure I left a comment before that you had omitted the Sir Robert Peel on the South Kilburn Estate (Peel Precinct)
