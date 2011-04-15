Triggered by my birthday

The interesting bit - beyond the fact that it's pre-Harry Beck (so it's prob about 1908 or so...) are in the station names.
Looking at the station names in Blue to the right - nothing very different there.
But the Metropolitan Railway (the dominant line in red) has a number of interesting features:
- Marlboro Road - no longer a station, although Marlborough Place and Marlborough Hill survive
- Finchley Road and South Hampstead is now just Finchley Road station
- Kilburn Brondesbury is now Kilburn Jubilee station
- Willesden Green and Cricklewood is now just Willesden Green - indeed I'm not sure Cricklewood would today see it as their local station...
But more faint and a bit more revealing is some of the other rail lines:
- Loudoun Road station is South Hampstead today onn the Euston Watford line
- Kilburn and Maida Vale is Kilburn High Road
- Queen's Park & West Hampstead is just Queen's Park
Moving up the map:
- Brondesbury (Edgware Road) is just Brondesbury on the Overground line
- West End Lane is just West Hampstead
What a great piece of wrapping paper!!
