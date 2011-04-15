Friday, 15 April 2011

Triggered by my birthday

I've just had my birthday and one of the kind presents I received was wrapped up in paper that is an early map of the London rail network - or London Electric Railways as it is described.

The interesting bit - beyond the fact that it's pre-Harry Beck (so it's prob about 1908 or so...) are in the station names.

Looking at the station names in Blue to the right - nothing very different there.

But the Metropolitan Railway (the dominant line in red) has a number of interesting features:
  • Marlboro Road - no longer a station, although Marlborough Place and Marlborough Hill survive
  • Finchley Road and South Hampstead is now just Finchley Road station
  • Kilburn Brondesbury is now Kilburn Jubilee station
  • Willesden Green and Cricklewood is now just Willesden Green - indeed I'm not sure Cricklewood would today see it as their local station...

But more faint and a bit more revealing is some of the other rail lines:
  • Loudoun Road station is South Hampstead today onn the Euston Watford line
  • Kilburn and Maida Vale is Kilburn High Road
  • Queen's Park & West Hampstead is just Queen's Park

Moving up the map:
  • Brondesbury (Edgware Road) is just Brondesbury on the Overground line
  • West End Lane is just West Hampstead

What a great piece of wrapping paper!!
Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 