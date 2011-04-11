So farewell The Cock Tavern Theatre

It's a real shame and a loss to the local area. Let's hope the Council is pro-active and give the team the help they need to get the show back on the road again...
This is the news as it broke in the Evening Standard:
"Two productions have been suspended at the Cock Tavern Theatre, in Kilburn, because the height of the steps on its staircases do not comply with council rules.
An inspection of the 56-seat theatre, which is above a pub, also found that it had no entertainment licence."
http://www.thisislondon.co.uk/standard/article-23939814-high-steps-close-award-winning-pub-theatre.do
