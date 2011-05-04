Without a doubt this photograph is one of my favourites of Kilburn of yesteryear.
Full of character and style - all brought about by a number of features - the wide dress, the still left arm - the kinked elbow resting on the cushion holding a white lace hankerchief, the bold buckle, the bodice under the blouse, the formal black collar (matching the belt) and the tight stylised hair with one small hanging curl...
And an apparently emotionaless gaze - slightly pensive and whilstful and yet charming.
Taken in a small smudio room in what was Bennett James the photographers. I'm guessing it was a front room of a house on Quex Road near the junction with the Kilburn High Road... probbaly taken about 1890-1905.
Totally charming.
The curl out of place...
1 comment:
and just confirmed by Dick Weindling: James Bennett was at 124 & 126 High Road, Kilburn, near the Quex Road junction from 1898 to 1903.
Current day picture to follow...
