One of the main features of this blog is to capture the local area today, draw out the local area of yesterday through surviving history - I soon found however that the pace of change was such that quite often I captured it today and within a matter of weeks and months it had already changed...
Some of the features of the blog in the early days have already gone.
So it seemed only right that I caughts the demolition in my own street of Quex Road of the back of the Older people's hostel.
I can't deny I'm a tad worried that glancing at the website of the architect it looks like they are planning to demolish the whole frontage - which would be a real shame - there are too few nice victorian features in Kilburn and demolishing them wholesale seems overly unecessary.
You can see the plan here: http://www.alancamp.com/news/current/quex_road_receives_planning_approval
But at the moment the demolition is just the back of the building so it's poss the front will survive and with it the pleasant streetscape. We will see - a good test for how good/sensitive are Alan Camp as architects I guess.
Tuesday, 10 May 2011
Save the streetscape - surely???
