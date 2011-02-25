Here are 37 of north west London's finest cyclist.
Based on the costumes and the pictures I reckon is is taken in the very early part of the 20th century - c. 1910 - and is a photograph postcard of Kensal Rose Cycling Club.
I think the cycling club didn't last much longer as in 1926 there was the formation of Willesden Cycling Club (WCC) which still operates today.
http://www.willesdencyclingclub.co.uk/
But as a pictorial and indeed sartorial insight into Edwardian Britain this is pretty good...
There used to be a cycling track at Kensal Green and indeed this saw the first race (for the Finchley Harriers) of 1908 Olympic medal winner Leon Meredith (1882-1930).
http://www.sports-reference.com/olympics/athletes/me/leon-meredith-1.html
Friday, 25 February 2011
Kensal Rise out for a bicycle ride...
