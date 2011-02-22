I thought this little map from my local history collection would be of interest to local officianado's. (To get a large image just click on it and it should open as a new window.)
It's essentially a travel map, a sort of gazeteer, of the route from London to Tring in the form of a hand drawn AA or RAC site - this is the section from London to Bushey Heath - the rest would have been on the next page as columns 21 and 22.
For local drinkers and supporters of ye olde public house you will see on the Kilbourn (sic) part the following hostelries:
The Red Lion
The Bell
The Black Lion
The Crown (now in Cricklewood)
All still there today (although the Red Lion is somewhat dreadfully renamed as The Westbury).
The map also throws into contention the claim of the Cock to be a medieval tavern, but I'll leave that claim to a later date of discussion.
The other bit on the name is the confirmation of the Kilburn Gate toll (from Kilburn Gate estate - top of Maida Vale and bottom of the High Road) through to Edware Gate - a length of some 7 miles.
Tuesday, 22 February 2011
NW6 Back in 1790
